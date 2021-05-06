Russia exploring prospects of shipping 1 mln Sputnik V doses to Armenia, says Lavrov

YEREVAN, May 6. /TASS/. Russia is planning new deliveries of its Sputnik V jab to Armenia and is exploring the possibility of shipping 1 million doses to the CIS country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"We have been cooperating closely since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Russia has been providing assistance to Armenia to prevent the spread of the infection. A batch of the Sputnik V vaccine doses has been provided on a non-repayable basis. Another batch of 15,000 doses was delivered last month. More supplies are on the horizon. We are working on our Armenian friends’ request for the provision of 1 million doses," he said at a meeting with Armenia’s Acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian.
Armenia earlier began its vaccination drive after receiving the first batch. Medical professionals, people with chronic illnesses, and staff from social institutions are receiving the shot. On April 14, Armenia’s Acting Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan said in parliament that Armenia and Russia had reached a high-level agreement on the purchase of 1 million Sputnik V doses by Yerevan.