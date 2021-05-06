Russia exploring prospects of shipping 1 mln Sputnik V doses to Armenia, says Lavrov

YEREVAN, May 6. /TASS/. Russia is planning new deliveries of its Sputnik V jab to Armenia and is exploring the possibility of shipping 1 million doses to the CIS country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We have been cooperating closely since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Russia has been providing assistance to Armenia to prevent the spread of the infection. A batch of the Sputnik V vaccine doses has been provided on a non-repayable basis. Another batch of 15,000 doses was delivered last month. More supplies are on the horizon. We are working on our Armenian friends’ request for the provision of 1 million doses," he said at a meeting with Armenia’s Acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian.