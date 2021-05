Lavrov to meet with Pashinyan during visit to Armenia

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan during a visit to Armenia on May 5-6, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed on Wednesday.

"On May 5-6, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov will come to the Republic of Armenia on a working visit, during which he plans to meet with Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and to hold talks with Acting Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan," the ministry informed.