MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia expected relations with the United States to improve given Joe Biden’s campaign rhetoric, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Biden marked the first 100 days of his term on April 29.

When asked what the Kremlin expected from the new US administration, Peskov said: "We certainly expected more."