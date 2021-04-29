Russia to consider aiding Bulgaria’s investigation of arms factories blasts if requested

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russia is ready to aid Bulgaria’s investigation of arms factories blasts if it receives the corresponding request, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during Thursday’s briefing.

"If the Russian relevant authorities receive a corresponding request, they will consider it in due course, in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements in this sphere," she said.

Zakharova noted that she would not want to make any statements on Russian-Bulgarian relations reaching a dead end after the recent events. "We acted in accordance with the principle of cooperation, collaboration, development of relations in various spheres, naturally, based on the basic principles of international law. Another thing is that the actions of an unfriendly or hostile nature, or actions that point to an unlawful, unequal, inappropriate approach to building contacts and ties warrant our response," the spokeswoman added.

On Thursday, Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova was summoned by the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry to hold talks with Acting Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva, during which they discussed a wide range of issues, including the investigation of Bulgarian arms factories blasts over a nine-year period stretching from 2011 to 2020. The Bulgarian prosecution suspects six Russians of organizing the explosions. After the talks, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry issued a special statement, in which it informed that another Russian diplomat would be expelled from the country.