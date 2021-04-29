Russian diplomat welcomes Biden’s remark that US doesn’t seek escalation

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Moscow welcomes US President Joe Biden’s statement that Washington does not seek escalation with Russia, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"The US president’s address to the Congress… made a mixed impression. We certainly welcome the fact that he reiterated his intent to avoid escalation and cooperate ‘when it’s in our mutual interests’," she pointed out.

At the same time, the Russian diplomat was regretful that the current US administration did not match its words with deeds. "The US president's traditional address to the Congress <...> only confirms that Washington is reluctant to abandon hopeless attempts to put pressure and accuse our country of some malign activities," Zakharova noted.

According to her, if the US truly wants to build dialogue, it should drop confrontational rhetoric and take practical steps to improve bilateral relations, which otherwise will continue to deteriorate.

On Wednesday, Biden delivered an address to a joint session of the US Congress for the first time since taking office.