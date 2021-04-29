Kremlin says NATO, US troubled over Turkey’s sovereignty

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Turkey’s sovereign course causes the concern of the United States and NATO and thus they come up with harsh statements against Ankara, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a live broadcast of the Big Game program on TV Channel One on Thursday.

"Turkey’s commitment to the sovereign course of its development is quite strong and this is generally the subject for enhanced attention and, perhaps, concern at NATO. And, of course, this is the subject for the US concern and the way the United States is trying to raise voice at Ankara over the story with S-400s [Russian air defense systems] and Ankara’s other actions obviously indicate that Washington does not like how Erdogan is confidently leading Turkey forward and that they would prefer a more pliant Turkey," Peskov said.