Russia concerned of US blocking decision on WTO Appellate Body vacancies

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia is concerned of the decision to fill vacancies in the Appellate Body of the World Trade Organization (WTO) blocked by the United States, press service of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development told TASS on Wednesday.

"We regret saying that certain disputes with Russia’s participation remain without progress due to inability of the Appellate Body (AB) to review appeals. We continue holding the position that the situation gives rise to a systemic concern, since absence of AB runs counter to the very purpose of the WTO Agreement and expressly violates certain provisions of the WTO dispute settlement rules and procedures agreement," the Ministry says.

On April 28, the US again blocked resolution of the issue on filling vacancies in the Appellate Body in WTO, which is need for AB to resume its activity.