Kremlin says Russia’s vaccination rate meets population’s needs

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The rate of inoculating people against the coronavirus infection meets the population’s needs in Russia and demand will eventually increase, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Beyond a doubt, the vaccination rates will accelerate and grow. Currently, the vaccination rates fully comply with the population’s needs," the Kremlin spokesman noted.

All the Russian regions have been furnished with coronavirus vaccines, Peskov stressed.

"Of course, we expect the demand for these vaccines to grow and, therefore, the vaccination rate will increase," the Kremlin press secretary said, adding that the level of natural immunization could not be ignored.

The pace of the vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus in Russia depends on the local specifics, including demand for vaccination. As for the preventive medications, they are in sufficient supply and a unique system of their delivery is up and running, Peskov said.

He was commenting on speculations that according to international organizations Russia was not among the vaccination leaders although it had promptly developed its own medications.

The Kremlin official said that Russia’s vaccination campaign had its own specifics but he would not try to explain it.

He said that enough vaccines had been produced and a diversified and unique system of transportation, storage and vaccination was established.

"It is excellent and works well. But the level of demand is what it is," Peskov said, when asked about the current vaccination rates.

He remarked that each country had its own specific features in this field and advised to put such questions to specialists in the coronavirus task force.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko earlier said that the ministry was planning to start publishing data on an Internet hotline on the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the data cited by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, over 11.9 million Russians have received the first jab dose while 7.5 million have been inoculated with both doses of the vaccine.