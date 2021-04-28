Russia leaves behind most acute phase of the pandemic, PM says

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia has left behind the most acute phase of the pandemic, largely thanks to the decisions made and the responsibility assumed by State Duma members, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with members of the United Russia faction of the lower house of parliament.

He said the faction furnished "firm support for the government on key issues that are essential to developing the country and drafting balanced and well-considered initiatives."

"This was so in the most dramatic situations, like the one last year, during the acute phase of the coronavirus infection," Mishustin said. "During this no easy period you took the responsibility for drafting decisions that eventually helped us live through the most acute phase of the pandemic."