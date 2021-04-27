Putin urges lawmakers to oversee Annual Address measures ‘persistently, without discounts’

"I very much count on active joint work, on your support, on energetic, involved participation in the implementation of the proposed initiatives, its deep additional expert review on your level, on efficient legislative accompaniment," the head of state told the lawmakers Tuesday. He underscored that he expects "constant, persistent parliamentary control" over the implementation of the measures "with no discounts."

ST. PETERSBURG, April 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expects that lawmakers will legislatively ensure the implementation of the State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly and will keep a persistent control over the implementation of proposed measures.

The President believes that a lot depends on how the lawmakers organize this work.

"We must coordinate and clearly tie together the Federal Assembly’s lawmaking plans with those of regional parliaments, we must build a constructive dialogue with the Russian government, with regional governors and their teams," the President believes.

He reminded that "a number of important initiatives in the Address have a purely regional dimension and are aimed at complex, balanced development of Russian territories, on strengthening the financial basis of regions and municipalities, on implementation of major projects, important to the people, including via infrastructural budgetary loans."

"I hope that this will become a new powerful instrument of development, which will work for the benefit and in interests of the people, and therefore, priority investment directions must be defined with consideration of the opinion of the people, who live on one or another territory," the President said, asking the lawmakers to keep this issue under a "special, constant control.".