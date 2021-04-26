Top Russian legislator hopes UK parliament dialogue will be restored with new Lord Speaker

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Speaker of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko has congratulated John Francis McFall on his election as Lord Speaker of the House of Lords (upper house) of UK parliament and suggested using the existing potential for inter-parliamentary cooperation for Russian-British dialogue more effectively.

"On behalf of the Federation Council and on my own behalf, I congratulate you on your election as Lord Speaker of the House of Lords of the Parliament of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. In order to ensure that Russian-British dialogue gets back on track soon, it is necessary to use the strong potential of inter-parliamentary cooperation as effectively as possible. The Federation Council hopes that, with your election, conditions will be created for the restoration of interaction between legislators," Matviyenko said in her message of congratulations.

She is certain that joint work will serve to build trust and meet the expectations of people in both countries.