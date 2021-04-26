Putin sends condolences over Indonesia’s sunken submarine tragedy

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo after an Indonesian submarine sunk in the Bali Sea with its crew onboard, Putin’s message was published on the Kremlin’s website on Monday.

"Dear Mr. President, accept my deepest condolences over the sinking of a submarine of the Indonesian navy in the Bali Sea. I ask you to convey the words of sincere compassion and support to the families and close ones of the perished sailors and your whole nation," Putin said in his telegram.

The tragedy killed 53 people.