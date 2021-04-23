Presidents of Russia, Belarus discussed economy and energy

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko discussed current affairs, including the energy sector, during talks on April 22, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Negotiations were fairly lengthy; working talks on economic interaction," the Kremlin’s spokesman said. Leaders discussed cooperation in high technology, energy and other spheres, Peskov said. "Trade and economic cooperation was basically [among discussion topics]," he added.