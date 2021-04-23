Prospects remain dim on easing Donbass tensions due to Kiev’s intransigence, expert says

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The situation in Donbass is unlikely to be resolved in the near future, since Kiev has almost officially refused to comply with the Minsk agreements, Deputy Director of the Institute of CIS Countries Vladimir Zharikhin told TASS on Friday.

"So far, the prospects are rather dim, because the Ukrainian side has said almost officially that it would not implement the Minsk agreements, as far as their political provisions are concerned," he pointed out. "At the same time, Ukraine has expressed a desire and has made attempts to declare Russia a party to that conflict."

Zharikhin stressed that it would be fairly difficult to reach a compromise under the circumstances, since Ukraine said that it did not want to conduct negotiations in Minsk.

"To make the long story short, [Kiev] is looking for excuses not to implement the Minsk accords and hopes that the West’s pressure will make the Donbass republics, along with Russia, ‘hoist the white flag,’ but that will never happen, of course," the expert stressed.

Commenting on recent remarks by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky who invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to meet in Donbass, Zharikhin noted that Kiev had disguised its desire to declare Russia a party to the conflict in that statement.

"That’s why Putin made it clear that they had to hold talks with the leaders of the Donbass republics, as far as the conflict in Donbass is concerned. Russia is a third party, so it cannot and will not take part in the talks as a negotiating party," he concluded.

The situation in Donbass deteriorated in late February, with shootouts recorded almost every day, especially with the use of mortars and grenade launchers. The parties blame each other for the exacerbation of the situation.