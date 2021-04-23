Moscow hopes Dutch Supreme Court to critically examine prosecutor’s stance in Yukos case

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The prosecutor general’s conclusion Russia should pay former Yukos stakeholders more than $50 billion is merely a recommendation. Russia hopes that the Supreme Court of the Netherlands will take a critical attitude to the prosecutor general’s opinion, Russia’s Justice Ministry told TASS on Friday.

"The conclusion produced by the prosecutor general at the Supreme Court of the Netherlands is merely a recommendation. Russia hopes that the Supreme Court of the Netherlands will critically study the prosecutor’s stance and make a balanced and well-reasoned decision on Russia’s cassation appeal in accordance with the basics of international law," the Justice Ministry said.

The Justice Ministry said the prosecutor had groundlessly ignored many of Russia’s arguments concerning legal mistakes committed by the Hague Court of Appeal, unlawful behavior by Yukos’ former shareholders in the process of making presumed "investment" and during procedures in the court of arbitration.

The Justice Ministry said that after studying the full text of the conclusion Russia would present to the Supreme Court its own arguments regarding the prosecutor’s stance.

The Netherlands’ prosecutor general said the verdict, pronounced by the Hague Court of Appeal, that Russia is obliged to pay more than $50 billion to former Yukos shareholders, was "correct from the legal point of view." Also, the prosecutor found the arbitration court’s decisions motivated enough. The date when the Supreme Court may pronounce its resolution is unclear and will be announced later. The prosecutor general’s conclusion is an independent recommendation. The judges are free to agree or disagree with it.