Kremlin says military drills in Russia’s south unrelated to Moscow-Washington agenda

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. A decision by Russia’s Defense Ministry to start redeploying troops involved in military exercises in the country’s south to their permanent bases cannot influence the quality of Russia-US relations as this issue is outside the bilateral agenda, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"These are absolutely unrelated things," the Russian presidential spokesman said. "This is absolutely not a theme or an issue of bilateral Russia-US relations," he added, replying to the corresponding question.