MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Polish Ambassador to Moscow Krzysztof Krajewski has left the Russian Foreign Ministry’s building, a TASS correspondent reported.

The ambassador left the ministry after about 20 minutes without making comments to reporters.

On April 15, the Polish Foreign Ministry announced that three Russian diplomats had been declared personae non gratae. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow would expel five Polish diplomats in response to Warsaw’s move.