Russia sends note to Kiev over protest rally near embassy, diplomat says

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Russian side has sent a protest note to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry demanding a thorough investigation into the anti-Russian rally near the Russian Embassy in Kiev on April 20, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"On the evening of April 20, Ukrainian extremists conducted another Russophobic foray near the Russian Embassy in Kiev," she said. "Naturally, a note of protest was sent by the Russian Embassy to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry demanding that the Ukrainian side strictly fulfill obligations within the framework of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations as well as conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and hold participants and organizers of this provocation responsible," she added.