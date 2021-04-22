Russian ambassador arrives at Czech Foreign Ministry to discuss current situation

PRAGUE, April 22. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Alexander Zmeyevsky arrived at the Czech Foreign Ministry on Thursday for a meeting with representatives of leadership of the diplomatic agency, a source familiar with the situation told TASS.

A conversation on the aggravation of the situation in Russian-Czech relations is expected, the agency’s interlocutor said.

Earlier, the Czech Foreign Ministry reported that the decision on the future of the relations between the two countries would be announced at 15:00 (16:00 Moscow time).

The conflict regarding the number of embassy employees emerged after the Czech Republic expelled 18 employees of the Russian Embassy in Prague who were allegedly "officers of Russian intelligence agencies." The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed resolute protest over this step taken "under conjured-up and ungrounded pretexts" and declared 20 employees of the Czech Embassy in Moscow personae non gratae.