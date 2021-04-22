Kremlin sheds light on Putin’s participation in climate summit, talks with Lukashenko

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the much-talked-about virtual climate summit, which is set to begin at 03:00 pm Moscow time (12:00 pm GMT) on Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The president will head the Russian delegation that will also consist of Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Ruslan Edelgeriyev," he pointed out.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Thursday’s session of the summit will be dedicated to collective environmental efforts until 2030. "Although the event will be held online, there will be an opening ceremony, with simultaneous translations into the six official UN languages being available. Also, a brief video presentation will take place, as well as an online group photo-op," Peskov said.

He pointed out that US President Joe Biden would make introductory remarks and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will briefly address the summit. "After that, the heads of state and government will deliver their speeches in English alphabetical order. The Russian president will come 22nd," Peskov said, adding that after delivering his address, Putin will conclude his participation in the event, while Edelgeriyev and Kozlov would continue to represent Russia.

"The climate [issue] is one of the priorities that had been determined in the presidential address yesterday. It is an important issue and the president has things to say. However, all addresses will be rather brief as they are expected to last three minutes," Peskov noted.

According to the presidential spokesman, after the climate summit, Putin will hold a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who will be on a working visit to Moscow.