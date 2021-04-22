Russia will not act on PACE’s resolution on Navalny, senior lawmaker says

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russia will not act on either the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe’s resolution regarding blogger Alexey Navalny’s case or any other politicized resolutions by the Council of Europe’s institutions, the State Duma’s deputy speaker, Pyotr Tolstoy, said on Telegram on Thursday.

"The PACE adopted a resolution on Navalny. Russia will not act on politicized resolutions by the ECHR or any other Council of Europe institutions on Crimea or Navalny or any other resolutions, if they were passed without our delegation being in attendance or if they run counter to our Constitution or decisions by Russian courts," Tolstoy said.

"The attempts to present him as a political prisoner or martyr, the way Ukrainian air pilot [Nadezhda] Savchenko and film director-turned terrorist [Oleg] Sentsov were described at a certain point, fell through with a crash during yesterday’s street processions," Tolstoy said about Wednesday evening’s protest demonstrations, which turned out rather scant and insignificant in a number of cities.

"The West’s attempts at putting pressure on Russia via the institutions of the Council of Europe are also doomed to fail," Tolstoy said.

The PACE on Wednesday passed a resolution to urge Russia to set Navalny free till the beginning of June and to take proper care of his health in the penal colony. The resolution was supported by 105 votes, with 26 nays and eleven abstentions.

Navalny case

Navalny, convicted twice with the sentences being originally suspended, was put on a wanted list for multiple violations of court restrictions imposed on him in the Yves Rocher case. On January 17, he was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetievo airport. On February 2, a court made a decision to replace his suspended prison sentence with a real one. He is serving a prison term in penal colony No. 2 in the Vladimir Region.

On April 5, Navalny was transferred to the penal colony’s medical unit after being diagnosed with an acute respiratory illness during a routine medical examination. According to the Vladimir Region’s office of the Federal Penitentiary Service, on April 9 he was transferred back to his unit after his condition improved. The regional penitentiary service office said Navalny had tested negative for tuberculosis and coronavirus infection. Doctors found his condition satisfactory. Yet, the regional penitentiaries office said doctors had eventually made a decision to transfer Navalny to a local hospital for convicts.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that emphatic calls from a number of countries addressed to Russia, as well as the media campaign over the Navalny case were aimed exclusively at destabilizing the political situation.