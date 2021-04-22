Russian diplomat draws UN attention to language rights issue in Ukraine and Baltic states

GENEVA, April 22. / TASS /. Russia will continue to underscore the issues regarding rights violations of the Russian-speaking people in the Baltic states and Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin announced on Thursday.

Summing up the conversation with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, the Russian diplomat noted that some issues that "undoubtedly concern" Moscow were raised. "This is primarily the situation with the Russian-speaking population in the Baltic countries and Ukraine. We always highlight these issues and will continue to address them, since we are talking about inalienable political, social and economic rights," Vershinin said.

The Russian diplomat also mentioned the country’s active work in the UN Human Rights Council. This year, after a break, Russia is again among the 47 organization’s member-states. "It is crucial for us that human rights issues are not used as a political weapon to attack certain states. A very equal and dignified attitude to the human rights agenda is needed, and we are promoting this together with our like-minded people in the Council," the deputy foreign minister noted.

Acting confidently and openly

In Geneva, Vershinin held a number of other meetings and attended the 69th session of the UN Economic Commission for Europe. His visit to Europe’s diplomatic capital coincided with the challenging political situation in the world. "Indeed, the international situation is quite difficult now. Besides, in such an environment we must act confidently and openly, relying on the principles that have always been inherent in our foreign policy," the Russian diplomat concluded.

Humanitarian sphere and migration

Russia adopted the International Organization for Migration’s charter. Deputy Foreign Minister Vershinin emphasized the importance of such a decision, noting that the steps taken by Moscow "underscore the country's authority and prestige."