Russian ambassador arrives at Czech foreign ministry for meeting with minister

PRAGUE, April 21. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Alexander Zmeyevsky arrived at the Czech Foreign Ministry on Wednesday to hold a meeting with Minister Jakub Kulhanek.

Earlier, the minister told reporters that his meeting with Zmeyevsky had been scheduled for 18.00 local time (19.00 Moscow time). He is poised to protest to the ambassador over Russia declaring 20 employees of the Czech embassy in Moscow persona non grata in response to the earlier expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats from Prague.