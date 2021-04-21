Putin calls preserving Russian people a top national priority.
Putin calls preserving Russian people a top national priority
Russia is capable of building orbital station on its own, deputy prime minister says
According to Yuri Borisov, the new Russian space station could be located higher than the International Space Station and this meant that it would be high orbital
Read more
‘Hardly anything to rejoice about’: Moscow dismayed over Turkish drones in Donbass
Turkish exports to various countries are "a serious issue," Russia's deputy foreign minister said
Read more
Five diplomats to stay at Czech embassy in Moscow
Head of the foreign department of the Czech president’s office Rudolf Jindrak also said he did not understand why the Russian side had expelled by two diplomats more than the Czech side
Read more
Press review: Why the Czech standoff with Moscow and Russia-West strife heats up Black Sea
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, April 20
Read more
Turkey approves production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine — media
Turkey carried out vaccine production research, according to the Yeni Safak newspaper
Read more
US calls Russia’s plans to restrict navigation in Black Sea ‘unprovoked escalation’
The State Department also noted that this development "is particularly troubling amid credible reports of Russian troop buildup" on the border with Ukraine
Read more
Takeaways from Vladimir Putin's, Dmitry Medvedev's previous messages to parliament
On April 21, 2021, the Russian president will give his 17th state of the nation address
Read more
US national security adviser warns about consequences if Navalny dies in prison
According to Jake Sullivan, Washington has arrived at a conclusion that this matter should better be discussed directly with Moscow, via diplomatic channels
Read more
Village in DPR’s south comes under shelling by Ukrainian troops
Twenty grenades were fired, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center said
Read more
Russia hands over last RD-180 rocket engines to US under existing deal
The United States has received 122 RD-180 rocket engines over more than 20 years of cooperation
Read more
Istanbul Canal to become Erdogan’s geopolitical tool, says expert
The Romanian expert laid out three scenarios of future developments
Read more
Construction of Russian stretch of NordStream 2 won't affect environment, says operator
The statement was released following the results of environmental monitoring
Read more
US envoy to Russia to go to Washington and return to Moscow ‘in coming weeks’
Earlier it was reported that Sullivan was not planning to leave the country despite Moscow’s advice to go back to Washington for consultations
Read more
Russia’s reaction to ouster of diplomats harsher than expected, top Czech official admits
Prague will analyze potential future steps in that regard, Jan Hamacek said
Read more
Russia develops world’s first light drone with hybrid engine
The hybrid powerplant boosts the drone’s flight duration
Read more
Belarus opens first-ever case on attempt to seize power
Suspects in an assassination attempt on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are kept in a detention center and are cooperating with the investigation, giving confessions, Konstantin Bychek, department chief of the Belarusian State Security Committee’s investigation directorate, said
Read more
Ukrainian president invites Putin to meet in Donbass
Addressing Russia, the Ukrainian leader said Moscow and Kiev have different views about their future, but this should be treated as an opportunity rather than as a problem
Read more
Putin, Biden discussed information about plot to stage coup against Lukashenko — Kremlin
The spokesman declined to comment, when asked if the Biden administration was somehow involved in the affair
Read more
Over 20 Russian Black Sea Fleet warships hold joint drills with aircraft in Crimea
Among them are the frigates Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen, as well as the missile corvettes Graivoron and Vyshny Volochyok
Read more
Russian FSB detains two individuals plotting coup in Belarus, assassination of Lukashenko
The coup was scheduled for May 9 during the Victory Day Parade in Minsk, Russia’s Federal Security Service said
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin-Biden talked about alleged US-led assassination plot
"No one except the top political leadership can set the task of getting rid of a president", Alexander Lukashenko said
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet’s marines go on alert in Crimea drills
At the next stage of the drills, the combat teams of the large amphibious assault ships will deliver artillery fire against a notional enemy’s coastal targets that will precede a seaborne assault on the shore of a Black Sea Fleet combat training range
Read more
Macron says Sputnik V cannot be used in EU to accelerate vaccination
According to the French leader, a number of EU member states have decided to begin discussions about Sputnik
Read more
Prague authorities demand that Russian Embassy vacate area of 5,000 square meters
The decision was made amid a sharp escalation of relations between Russia and the Czech Republic, following the expulsion of 18 Russian Embassy employees and accusations of Russian intelligence’s involvement in explosions at arms depots in 2014
Read more
Efficacy of Sputnik V amounts to 97.6%
According to data on vaccination of 3.8 mln Russians who received both components during the period from December 5, 2020 through March 31, 2021, the incidence beginning on Day 35 after the first injection totaled 0.027%
Read more
Two British warships to head for Black Sea in May - The Sunday Times
According to the newspaper, one Type 45 destroyer armed with anti-aircraft missiles and an anti-submarine Type 23 frigate will peel off from the Royal Navy’s carrier task group in the Mediterranean and sail through the Bosphorus into the Black Sea
Read more
US envoy to Russia refuses to go to Washington for consultations - report
According to the Axios portal, John Sullivan's view is that if Moscow wants him to leave, it has to "force" him
Read more
Colombia expresses protest over Russia violating its airspace
The foreign minister pointed out that Russian aircrafts repeatedly violate the flight clearance conditions established by Colombia
Read more
US ambassador to Russia announces plans to return to Washington for consultations
John Sullivan said he would fly back to Moscow in the coming weeks
Read more
Diplomat: Prague’s statements meant to ‘override’ report about state coup plans in Belarus
The expulsion of Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic has demonstrated that this country’s authorities lack independence in their foreign policy and relations with Russia, Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Russian figure skaters win 2021 World Team Trophy in Japan
Russia’s 17-year-old figure skater Anna Shcherbakova took the top spot in the women’s free skate with 160.58 points
Read more
Moscow bars Czech Embassy from hiring Russian nationals, says Foreign Ministry
The US Embassy won't be able to employ Russians either, the diplomat said
Read more
Putin to address Federal Assembly with annual message on April 21
The Kremlin spokesman preferred to keep quiet about the themes of the forthcoming address
Read more
Russian aircraft destroy terrorists training base near Palmyra - Reconciliation center
Up to 200 militants were killed, 24 pickup trucks with heavy machineguns and around 500 kilograms of munitions and components for improvised explosive devices were destroyed, Alexander Karpov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said
Read more
Press review: Diplomatic purges escalate and assassination plot draws Minsk, Moscow closer
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 19th
Read more
ISS’s worsening state likely to trigger a disaster in the future, Russian deputy PM warns
Under the agreement between the participants of the ISS project, the station is due to be used until 2024 and talks are underway on its possible use after the expiration date
Read more
Russia issues warning, restricts flight zone over Black Sea
A number of air routes in the Simferopol flight information region over the Black Sea will be fully closed
Read more
Czech Republic prepares ‘legal steps’ to demand compensation for 2014 explosions
The blasts at arm depots in the village of Vrbetice were not an act of state terrorism, the country's prime minister said
Read more
Russia’s latest Yasen-M subs to get capability to salvo-launch cruise missiles
The nuclear-powered submarine Kazan made a salvo launch of two missiles from a vertical launcher and a torpedo tube during state trials, according to a source
Read more
Putin to address online climate summit on April 22
The president will outline Moscow’s approaches in the context of establishing a broad international cooperation geared to reverse negative impacts of the global climate change
Read more