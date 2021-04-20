Possible expulsion of Russian diplomats by EU, NATO to result in crisis, says lawmaker

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. If EU and NATO members listen to calls by Czech authorities and expel a certain number of Russian diplomats, this move will lead to a deep rift in the diplomatic relations between Russia and the West, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky wrote on his Telegram channel Tuesday, commenting on the recent remarks by acting Czech Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek.

"If EU and NATO countries choose to opt for the groundless demarche with a series of expulsion of Russian diplomats, it can result in a very deep crisis of the whole system of diplomatic relations between Russia and the collective West," he wrote.

The lawmaker also expressed confidence that Moscow’s reaction to the possible expulsion of all Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic, if ordered, "will be instant and is likely to be symmetrical."

Hamacek earlier said that all Russian diplomatic workers could be ordered to leave Prague. The official made the comment via Facebook Tuesday to comment on Moscow’s decision to expel 20 Czech diplomats from Moscow. Moreover, he called on Prague’s partners and allies in the EU and NATO to expel Russian diplomats in solidarity.