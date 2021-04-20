Russian, Cuban leaders discuss strategic partnership, COVID-19

"Mutual intention was confirmed to comprehensively strengthen strategic partnership between Russia and Cuba," the news release says. "The importance was emphasized of joint efforts to implement coordinated projects in trade, the economy and other fields."

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday discussed the development of bilateral relations and coordination of struggle against the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin’s press-service said after a telephone conversation between the two leaders.

"The readiness was expressed to coordinate efforts in the struggle against the coronavirus infection," the press service said.

The two leaders agreed to step up the Russian-Cuban dialogue in various formats. The Kremlin said that Putin warmly congratulated Diaz-Canel upon his election as first secretary of the Cuban Communist Party’s Central Committee and his birthday he marks today, and also expressed friendly greetings to Raul Castro.

On Monday, the Communist Party of Cuba said the country’s president was elected first secretary of its Central Committee after Raul Castro stepped down. He said that he would not accept proposals for retaining seats on the party’s leadership bodies, but would remain a "revolutionary fighter."

Earlier on Tuesday, Putin sent a message to the Cuban president to congratulate him upon his birthday and election to a new post. Putin said that Russia appreciated the relations of strategic partnership with Cuba and expressed the hope for the further constructive dialogue. Putin said that the decision made by the Communist Party’s congress fully confirmed the high political authority of the Cuban president and was evidence of the recognition of his services to the nation.