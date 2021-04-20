Russian politician excoriates PACE’s ‘biased’ judicial meddling in Navalny case

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. A draft of the resolution by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on the case of convicted blogger Alexey Navalny is biased, what’s more any ultimatums on deadlines demanding his release are unacceptable, head of the Russian State Duma (parliament's lower house) Committee on International Affairs, and a member of Russia’s PACE delegation Leonid Slutsky told TASS on Tuesday.

"The text of the resolution is of a markedly biased anti-Russian nature. Calls to release the blogger are interference in the purview of Russia’s judicial system and are inherently unfeasible. Categorical deadlines and imposition of certain decisions are simply unacceptable," the lawmaker stressed.

He again stated that the Navalny case is "intentionally being politicized by the collective West which is also reflected on the PACE platform." "All the exclamations about political prisoners are simply a cover for inflammatory falsehoods against Russia," he added.

The head of the committee pointed out that Navalny "violated the law, and he is serving a sentence based on the court’s decision." "Period. Everything else is from the realm of double standards," the lawmaker concluded, pointing to the plight of detained WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and imprisoned Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel.

According to the PACE resolution draft which will be voted on Thursday, the Assembly is calling for release of Russian blogger Alexey Navalny from prison before June 7 and that he should be provided with any necessary medical aid. It has been proposed that representatives of the Committee for the Prevention of Torture of the Council of Europe inspect the penal colony where Navalny is serving his sentence, while Russian authorities should immediately allow publication of any report on the visit.

Situation around Navalny

Navalny, who previously received a suspended sentence over the Yves Rocher case and was recently imprisoned due to numerous probation violations, is currently doing time in Penal Colony number 2 in the Vladimir Region.

On April 5, he was transferred to the jail infirmary with acute respiratory syndrome symptoms. According to the Penitentiary Service Directorate, he was transferred back on April 9 after his health had improved. The agency disclosed that Navalny had tested negative for tuberculosis and the coronavirus infection. What’s more, a medical commission evaluated his health as satisfactory. Nevertheless, on April 19, the Vladimir Region Penitentiary Service Directorate reported that doctors had made a decision to transfer Navalny to a local hospital for inmates.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that categorical demands by a number of countries directed at Russia as well as the media campaign around Navalny are exclusively intended to destabilize the domestic political situation.