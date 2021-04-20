Amid the pandemic: To what extent Putin’s 2020 message to parliament has materialized

TASS analysts have looked back on what has been accomplished over the past 15 months and what is still to be done

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, April 21, will make the annual address to the Federal Assembly. The previous one was 15 months ago, when the world was still on the threshold of what would soon begin to be commonly referred to as the coronavirus pandemic and when Dmitry Medvedev held the prime minister’s seat. The world coronacrisis and its effects could not but cause certain influence on progress in implementing the presidential message, but most of its provisions have materialized. TASS analysts have looked back on what has been accomplished and into what is still to be done. Birth rates In his 2020 message the head of state proposed unprecedented social support measures, largely expected to overcome what he described as a "very complex demographic period." Its roots are to be looked for at the end of last century, when the birth rate in the country slumped to 1.2, below the World War II level. Toward the end of the 2010s it climbed up slightly to 1.5, but still fell short of the desirable target. Putin mentioned the need for promoting the birth rate’s rise to 1.7.

For this he proposed a package of measures, including an expansion of the maternity capital program. In 2020, the program’s certificates were granted to more than 1.2 million Russian families - about 10% of all those who had obtained the benefit ever since the program was rolled out. Low-income families with children aged three to seven are now entitled to monthly grants. These are available to families whose per capita income does not exceed the subsistence level. Last year children in such families totaled 4.75 million. In 2021, the mechanism was improved: depending on the family’s incomes the grants will range 50%-100% of the subsistence level in the given region, which will help 30%-50% families rise above the poverty line. The government’s efforts have yielded certain effects. Birth decline rates have slowed down: whereas in 2019 it was 8%, in 2020 it reduced to 3%, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said. Social sphere In last year’s message the president paid great attention to the social sphere: the president dwelt at length on hospitals, schools and childcare centers. He strongly criticized the heads of some regions for lagging behind the timetable of building pre-school childcare centers. As he discussed progress in the implementation of the message with government members, Putin said that in 2020 the availability of school education was up to 92% and by the end of 2021 it is to rise further to 98%, although considerable funds had to be used for struggle against the pandemic. The pandemic caused certain amendments to the health service system. The upgrade of primary health care, which originally was scheduled to begin on July 2020, had to be postponed by six months. It was not canceled, though: in February 2021 Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that the necessary funds had been provided for the regions and half of them had already started purchasing equipment, vehicles and so on and so forth. Investment cycle A new investment cycle was one of the key ideas of the president’s message last year. On the list of its preconditions Putin mentioned stable taxes for businesses, the adoption of laws for protecting and encouraging capital investment, completion of the reform of control and supervision and fine-tuning of criminal legislation regarding economic crimes. Also, he called for making loans better available to the real sector and promised that part of the National Wealth Fund will be invested in infrastructure.

A great deal has been accomplished on this track despite the pandemic. By the end of 2024 the agreements on the protection and encouragement of capital investment are to reach 12.6 trillion, with at least a quarter of this amount to be invested into the Russian economy, as First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said recently. Investment growth rates climbed into the green zone in the fourth quarter of 2020, and in 2021 they will grow by 3.1% (in contrast to last year’s 1.4% fall). A target of 5%-6% is to be achieved in 2022. No chances of achieving a GDP growth rate above the world’s average are in sight for the time being. The Economic Development Ministry’s latest forecast, presented last September, mentions a 3.3% increase in 2021, while the World Bank and the IMF estimate the world GDP growth at 4%-6%. Ecology Last year Putin suggested implementing a project entitled Available Internet for providing free access to all socially important services across the nation. For the time being it is an experiment, started on April 1, 2020 and extended till June 30, 2021. On the list of socially important sites there are nearly 400 Internet resources: from various Yandex services and social networks VKontakte and Odnoklassniki to the websites of banks and mass media. Originally, free access was to be provided via the home Internet, but last year the government began to discuss spreading the project to mobile traffic as well. High-speed Internet for Russian schools was a separate theme of the presidential message. For the time being the target has not been met yet, with 1.2% of Russian schools having no connection to the Internet at all. Also, providers’ price policies evoke many questions. Nearly one in three schools has to pay twice or thrice the normal rate. Constitution At the end of his message Putin called for a number of amendments to the 1993 Constitution. The amendments concerned a variety of spheres - from asserting the primacy of the fundamental law within Russian legal space over international legislation to the constitutional requirement for the regular indexing of pensions.

