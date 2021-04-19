Russia enters postcovid period, upper house speaker says

"I believe that postcovid period is already a reality. I am very glad to see all of you face to face," Matviyenko said.

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The speaker of Russia's Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko, has said she believes that Russia has entered a post-covid period. She was speaking at a meeting of the scientific and expert council under the office of the FC speaker, devoted to the development of the cyber environment as a space of security, rule of law and sustainable development.

"I believe that postcovid period is already a reality. I am very glad to see all of you face to face," Matviyenko said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia has been up by 8,589 over the past 24 hours to 4,710,690, the federal task force for struggle against the coronavirus infection told the media on Monday. In relative terms the growth was 0.18%.

According to the latest statistics, over 141.4 million have been infected worldwide and more than 3 million deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 4,710,690 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,333,598 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 105,928 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.