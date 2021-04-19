Russian Embassy confirms receiving diplomat expulsion note from Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

KIEV, April 19. /TASS/. Russian Embassy in Ukraine received a note from Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on expulsion of a senior diplomat named Chernikov, the Embassy confirmed Monday.
"We received the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry note," the embassy said, confirming that the expelled diplomat’s name is Yevgeny Chernikov.
On Saturday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced the expulsion of a Russian Embassy in Kiev senior diplomat. On Sunday, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevgeny Yenin disclosed on TV that the diplomat’s last name is Chernikov.
This was Kiev’s reciprocal step in response to Russia’s expulsion of Ukrainian consul in St. Petersburg Alexander Sosonyuk. According to the Foreign Ministry, the consul was expelled over obtaining classified information from law enforcement and Federal Security Service databases. On April 17, Russia pointed out that such activity is incompatible with the status of consulate employee, it harms the security interests of the Russian Federation, and is unacceptable. In this regard, Ukrainian charge d’affaires Vasiliy Pokotilo was informed that Sosonyuk was declared persona non grata and that the consul was recommended to leave the country within 72 hours starting on April 19.