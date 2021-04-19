Russian Embassy confirms receiving diplomat expulsion note from Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

KIEV, April 19. /TASS/. Russian Embassy in Ukraine received a note from Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on expulsion of a senior diplomat named Chernikov, the Embassy confirmed Monday.

"We received the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry note," the embassy said, confirming that the expelled diplomat’s name is Yevgeny Chernikov.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced the expulsion of a Russian Embassy in Kiev senior diplomat. On Sunday, Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevgeny Yenin disclosed on TV that the diplomat’s last name is Chernikov.