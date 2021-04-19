Calls for rallies in Navalny’s support coming from abroad, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Calls for rallies in support to blogger Alexey Navalny, who is serving his term in a penal colony, are coming from abroad, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Importantly, such provocative calls are coming from outside Russia again. They come from some people who live abroad. It is worth keeping this fact in mind," he said, adding that he doesn’t know "whether anyone in Russian regions and cities has ever filed a request for any rallies."

"I don’t know about it. I have no information on these matters," Peskov said.

"In case any unauthorized rallies are initiated they will be automatically considered as illegal and police will do what they must under Russian law," he warned.

The Anti-Corruption Foundation, or FBK, (a registered foreign agent - TASS) announced plans to organize another rally on April 21. The Russian Interior Ministry has called on people to refrain from taking part in unauthorized rallies due to the coronavirus risks and possible provocations.