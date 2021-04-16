SCO chief calls for efforts to prevent global rift in humanity, stop politicizing pandemic

BEIJING, April 16. /TASS/. The global community must prevent any attempt to divide mankind by politicizing the pandemic, Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Vladimir Norov told TASS on Friday.

"The major task now is to overcome political confrontation and protectionism globally and regionally. It is necessary to foil attempts to split mankind by politicizing the problems of the coronavirus pandemic," he emphasized.

"The politicization of the coronavirus infection is an alarming and negative tendency that undermines the effectiveness of the anti-pandemic measures," he noted.

"Today, the world cannot allow long-standing political differences between countries to prevent the adoption of a common response necessary to counteract the coronavirus evil," he stressed. "A collective approach is needed to combat the pandemic," he insisted.