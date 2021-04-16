Russian ambassador to Lithuania summoned over disapproval of Moscow’s foreign policy

Moscow committed to protecting interests of Russian speakers in Donbass, Kremlin says

VILNIUS, April 16. /TASS/. The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Alexey Isakov on Friday in order to hand him a note expressing disapproval of Russian foreign policy, Lithuania’s diplomatic agency reported.

"[The Russian ambassador] was informed about Lithuania’s disapproval of Russia’s foreign policy and human rights violations by Russia," the statement said.

The document reiterates Lithuania’s stance on a number of issues, including Ukraine and the situation around blogger Alexey Navalny.