Kremlin confirms meeting between Putin, Lukashenko being prepared for April 22

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Kremlin expects that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will arrive in Moscow on a working visit, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Friday, adding that the meeting between the Russian and Belarusian leaders, scheduled for April 22, is currently being organized.

"The meeting is indeed planned for [April] 22, and it is being prepared now," the spokesman said. "We expect Belarusian President Lukashenko to arrive in Moscow on a working visit."

Answering a question about the meeting’s agenda, Peskov explained: "this is a continuation of bilateral relations, a continuation of the development of cooperation in a huge number of fields."

The press secretary noted the allied nature of ties between the two countries and highlighted the active dialogue between Moscow and Minsk, as well as the abundance of joint projects and plans.

"This requires a high-level discussion that is taking place today in Minsk, he added, thus referring to the working visit of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to Belarus on Friday. "As well as [a talk] on the highest level, planned for April 22 in Moscow."

Peskov underscored that the meeting between the two leaders "is not connected to the Address to the Federal Assembly," which will take place on April 21.