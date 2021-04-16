Date of Russian ambassador’s return to US depends on Putin’s decision — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is informed of Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov’s consultations in Moscow; the date of Antonov’s return depends on the decision of the Russian head of state, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

He noted that currently the ambassador is actively working with the Russian Foreign Ministry and lawmakers.

"The most important aspects [of the consultations] are reported to the head of state by the Foreign Ministry, and the date of the ambassador’s return [to the US] will also depend on the decision of the head of state," Peskov said. He added that so far a meeting between the Russian leader and the ambassador is not planned.

Russian-US relations significantly worsened after Biden’s high-profile interview, in which he claimed that the Russian leadership would have to "pay a price" for Moscow’s alleged interference in the US elections and also approved of disparaging remarks about the Russian president. After these statements, Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov was summoned to Moscow for consultations. He has been in Moscow since March 21.