Russian PM to meet with Belarusian president in Minsk

MINSK, April 16. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will meet with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during his visit to Minsk, Mishustin’s Spokesman Boris Belyakov told TASS.

"Yes, there will be a meeting [with Lukashenko]," he said.

The Russian prime minister last visited Minsk in September 2020. He held talks with his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko and was received by the country’s President Alexander Lukashenko. The parties discussed the domestic political situation in Belarus, integration matters and Russian vaccine supplies.