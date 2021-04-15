Germany’s demands over Navalny case aimed at destabilizing Russia, Moscow says

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The imperative demands of Germany and a number of other states to Moscow over the Alexey Navalny case are aimed solely at destabilization of the situation in Russia, Foreign Ministry said in its statement Thursday.

"Imperative demands keep coming from the official Berlin towards Moscow, which aim only at further informational inflation of Alexey Navalny’s image of ‘Russian protest movement leader,’ ‘regime victim’ and ‘prisoner of conscience,’ consecutively created by Western mainstream media. The German press and NGOs are at in the avant-garde of this business. Such efforts, taken in parallel by a number of other states, in practice could only be aimed at exerting destabilizing influence at the internal political situation in our country," the statement reads.