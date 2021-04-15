Almost 450 journalists accredited to cover Putin’s state-of-the-nation address

MOSCOW, April 15./TASS/. Almost 450 journalists have been accredited to cover Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual address to the Federal Assembly. A list of 435 media representatives was uploaded to the Kremlin website on Thursday.

Putin will make his state-of-the-nation address on April 21, starting at noon. Social distancing and wearing masks will be compulsory throughout the event, the press service said. The address will be broadcast live on Rossiya-1, Rossiya-24 and Channel One television channels.

The Kremlin reported earlier that in line with requirements from the Russian sanitary watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, the accredited journalists will be allowed to attend the event only if they have three negative coronavirus tests - four to five days before the event (April 16-17), two days before the address (April 19), and the third test made on April 20.