Putin’s visit to Serbia to be arranged as soon as COVID-19 situation improves — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The dates for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Serbia will be agreed on very quickly as soon as the epidemiological situation improves, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"As soon as the epidemiological situation allows, the dates for such a visit will be agreed on very quickly through diplomatic channels," he said, adding that Putin has an invitation to visit Serbia.

The Russian president values the fraternal relations between Russia and Serbia, which are substantive and mutually beneficial for the peoples of both countries, the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

On Thursday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters that the country’s authorities hoped Putin’s visit to Belgrade would take place before the end of this year.