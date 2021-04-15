Russia doesn’t need US advice on its Afghan policy, insists envoy

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Moscow does not need Washington’s advice when it comes to the Kremlin’s policy on Afghanistan, Russian Special Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told TASS.

In response to US President Joe Biden’s remark that Washington asked other countries, including Russia, to do more to support Afghanistan, Kabulov said: "We do not need outside tips on what we need to do since it’s up to the Russian leadership to make such decisions. Such assistance [for Afghanistan] is being provided and this is common knowledge," Kabulov stressed.

On Wednesday, Biden announced that the US had requested that other countries - including Russia, India, China, Pakistan and Turkey - do more to bring about peace in Afghanistan. He announced that Washington had planned to start pulling out its forces from Afghanistan on May 1 and complete the effort by September 11.

The previous US administration of President Donald Trump and the radical Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) signed a peace deal in Doha on February 29, 2020. Under the agreement, the United States, its allies and the coalition forces were expected to withdraw all their troops from Afghanistan within 14 months. In turn, the Taliban guaranteed that it would not use the territory of Afghanistan for operations that pose a threat to the security of the United States and its allies.