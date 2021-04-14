Crimea needs more measures to protect Russia’s national interests, says security chief

SEVASTOPOL, April 14. /TASS/. Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev has said that additional measures are required to guarantee the protection of Russia’s national interests in Crimea and Crimeans themselves amid the current escalating tensions in the region due to actions undertaken by the United States, NATO and Ukraine.

Speaking at a meeting focused on national security issues in Crimea hosted in Sevastopol on Wednesday, Patrushev noted that the US and its allies are pushing Ukraine to stage provocations against Crimea, and NATO has ramped up its activities in direct proximity to Russia’s borders in the Black Sea region, while the Russian peninsula is still facing risks of potential terrorist and extremist incidents backed from overseas.

"All the listed factors require that additional comprehensive measures be taken to guarantee the protection of Russian national interests and the security of the peninsula’s residents," he specified.

According to the security chief, "hostile and destructive acts against Russia must be harshly suppressed and those responsible brought to justice, including in accordance with the norms of international law.".