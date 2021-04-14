EU’s current leadership tries to ignore importance of Minsk Accords ― diplomat

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The European officials in Brussels, just like the Ukrainian leadership in Kiev, have been trying to produce an impression they bear no responsibility for the adoption of the Minsk Accords and can ignore their importance, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the Vesti FM radio station on Wednesday.

"All this team in Brussels is new. They have shed off the old skin and think they have assumed a new disguise. They pretend they have no personal responsibility for all these agreements. They were not participants in those events. They made no comments on them at that moment. They are trying to make everybody think they are new people. Just like [Ukrainian president Vladimir] Zelensky they create an impression they are in the current situation despite themselves and for this reason the Minsk Accords are not sacrosanct," she said.

Zakharova stressed that the Minsk Accords had been verified by the UN Security Council and were mandatory.

"They are not just agreements between two parties that can be abandoned the way Zelensky tried 18 months ago, and brushed off as irrelevant, because the world has allegedly moved forward. This cannot be done," Zakharova said.

"Ukraine, the center of Europe, which Ukraine has been urged to join for so long, is a site of a terrible, bloody conflict <…> The most awful thing is that this conflict is rooted in a nationalist ideology. The evidence that confirms this is in abundance. These are hard facts," she said.