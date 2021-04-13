Putin discusses Sputnik V vaccine supplies with Philippine president

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Philippine counterpart Rodrigo Duterte have discussed over the phone the supplies of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Kremlin press service reported on Tuesday.

"Particular attention was paid to the problems of combating the spread of the coronavirus," the press service said after the phone call. "An agreement was reached on establishing cooperation between the relevant government agencies, in particular, on issues related to supplies of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine to the Philippines."

During the conversation initiated by the Philippine side, the two leaders exchanged congratulations on 45 years of diplomatic relations between Russia and the Philippines celebrated this year and stressed the traditionally friendly and mutually beneficial nature of bilateral ties. "Topical issues of the Russian-Philippine agenda were discussed, and mutual commitment to deepening cooperation in the trade, economic, scientific, technological and humanitarian areas was reaffirmed," the Kremlin added.