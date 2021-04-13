Russia seeks to ensure that all interested states get COVID-19 vaccines - diplomat

THE UNITED NATIONS, April 13. /TASS/. Moscow strives to ensure that all interested states receive Russia’s COVID-19 vaccines, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin said during the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Forum on Financing for Development follow-up session.

"It is clear that least developed countries and low-income countries have been hit hardest by the novel coronavirus pandemic," Pankin said. "The most important precondition is universal vaccination against the new coronavirus infection," he stressed.

"Russia recognizes immunization as a universal public domain and seeks to ensure that all interested states can receive the vaccines developed by our researchers, including the well-established "Sputnik-V", at affordable price, and in some cases, as humanitarian assistance," the diplomat said.