CAIRO, April 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister, who is on a visit to Egypt, is holding a meeting with Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

The meeting is being held at the Arab League’s headquarters.

Earlier in the day, the Russian top diplomat was received by the Egyptian president and held talks with the Egyptian foreign minister.

Later on Monday, Lavrov is expected to leave for Teheran.