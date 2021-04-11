Russia is used to lack of US adequate evaluation, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Russia got used to the lack of US adequate and unbiased assessments in its regard, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"In general, Washington lacks, I would say, adequate and unbiased assessments on Russia. So, these are only subjective assessments, which often run counter to the real situation. We got used to this," Peskov said, commenting on the US statement on the Russian troop movements in the regions bordering on Ukraine.

Lately Western states have repeatedly voiced concerns amid the statements by the Kiev troops on Russia’s military buildup along the border with Ukraine. Peskov said earlier the Russian troop movement across its soil should not bother other states since this did not pose any threat to them. He also stressed that the current events in Donbass were a domestic Ukrainian conflict where Russian forces had never taken part.