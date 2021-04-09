{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
FOREIGN POLICY

Lavrov draws attention of Estonian counterpart to discrimination of Russian-speakers

Apart from that, the two top diplomats discussed the current state of the Russian-Estonian relations

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov drew attention of his Estonian counterpart, Eva-Maria Liimets, to the problem of discrimination of the republic’s Russian-speaking population, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday after their telephone conversation.

"Liimets’ attention was drawn to the necessity of taking concrete steps to resolve problems linked with the conservation of mass non-citizenship, discrimination of the Russian-speaking population, plans for squeezing the Russian language out of the information and education space, politically motivated persecution of the Russian-language mass media and activists of the compatriot movement, and unacceptable history falsification attempts," the ministry said.

The Russian top diplomat also confirmed that a mandatory condition for Russia’s ratification of the treaty on the border with Estonia is Tallinn’s implementation of the agreements reached in 2014 when border agreements were signed and its dropping territorial claims to Russia. "Russia would like to see the neighbor’s readiness for forming a normal non-confrontational atmosphere in bilateral relations," the Russian foreign ministry said.

Apart from that, the two top diplomats discussed the current state of the Russian-Estonian relations, exchanged views on pressing problems of the regional and international agenda, including in the context of Estonia’s status of non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in 2020-2021.

Tags
Foreign policy
Putin, Erdogan eye Sputnik V deliveries to Turkey
The Kremlin pointed out that the two leaders "held an in-depth discussion on the fight against the spread of coronavirus infections"
Read more
Navalny remains at penal colony infirmary with another inmate, lawyer says
Navalny’s body temperature is 37.9, she said
Read more
T-34 tank, Su-100 artillery surrendered during gun amnesty in Czech Republic
The SU-100 artillery was produced as SD-100 in Czechoslovakia under Soviet license between 1953 and 1956
Read more
Lengthy Sputnik V approval process sparks discontent in Europe — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat recalled that Slovakia, Hungary, Italy and some other countries had expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in the approval of the Russian vaccine
Read more
Pentagon urges Russia to clarify troop movement intentions on Ukrainian border
He evaded a direct response to a question of whether, in Washington’s opinion, Russian troops could be deployed in eastern Ukraine
Read more
Conflict in Ukraine could be resolved within one year, Russian official says
The settlement of the conflict in Donbass is delegated to the Contact Group involving Russia, Ukraine, the OSCE and representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s republic
Read more
Russia has no plans to "be with Europe at any cost," says security chief
Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev spoke in support of Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov’s words that the ties with the European Union could be severed
Read more
Pentagon does not confirm US plans to send warships to the Black Sea
No confirmation, was told at the press service of the United States European Command
Read more
Russia to float out new sub to carry Poseidon nuke drone in late June — source
The first basic carrier of Poseidon drones, a Project 09852 special-purpose nuclear sub, the Belgorod, was floated out on April 23, 2019
Read more
Russian-made drones may be delivered to Armenia
The Orion is a medium-altitude, long-duration unmanned aerial system with a maximum take-off weight of 1 tonne and a maximum payload weight of 200 kg
Read more
Russia alarmed by recent statements of Ukrainian leadership on Donbass — top diplomat
Read more
Latest Tornado-G multiple rocket launchers arrive for troops in Russia’s south
In March 2021, about 100 items of armament and military hardware arrived for the Southern Military District
Read more
Moscow’s bid to make Donbass talks transparent evokes dread in Kiev, says Russian official
The deputy chief of staff of the Presidential Executive Office reiterated that last summer he came up with an offer to organize a live stream of the talks that was turned down by Ukraine
Read more
Side effects reported in 0.1% of cases after vaccination with Sputnik V
Even minor complications, including slight body temperature reactions or slight pain around the injection site, are registered, according to the health minister
Read more
Vaccine from India, weapons for Pakistan — what Lavrov discussed in New Delhi, Islamabad
TASS collected main points discussed during the trip of the Russian top diplomat to South Asia
Read more
Handover of Admiral Nakhimov battlecruiser to Russian navy postponed — source
Sevmash CEO Mikhail Budnichenko said last August that the modernization proceeded according to the schedule
Read more
CNN reporter leaves Russia following detention outside Navalny’s prison
Matthew Chance was earlier detained in the Vladimir Region
Read more
Russian troops stay in areas inside the country where expedient — Kremlin
The spokesman said he did not have exact information about the plans of the troops’ deployment and redeployment
Read more
Moscow warns Washington of consequences of Kiev’s provocative policies in Donbass
Representatives of Russia and US have discussed the situation in eastern Ukraine
Read more
Russian Navy latest frigate holds artillery firings in Black Sea
The frigates like the Admiral Essen represent a new series of Project 11356R/M naval ships (the Project 11357 designation is also used), designed to destroy enemy surface ships and vessels, submarines and ground installations, carry out patrols and defend sea lanes
Read more
Bulgaria’s Sofia to host 2021 European Taekwondo Championship in April
The event was initially planned to be held in May, but was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Moscow has tit-for-tat sanctions pending against new US restrictions, senator warns
Citing its sources, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that White House officials had completed an intelligence review of Russia’s alleged transgressions, setting the stage for Washington to announce retaliatory actions very soon
Read more
Media watchdog urges Russians to switch to domestic alternatives to Zoom
Earlier, Kommersant daily reported that Zoom Video Communications had prohibited its distributors from selling its online conference services to government agencies and state-owned firms in Russia and former Soviet countries
Read more
Former top EU official calls for purchasing Russian vaccine after EMA’s review
Jean-Claude Juncker said that virus knows no borders
Read more
Putin accepts Ulyanovsk Region governor’s resignation, appoints interim governor
Morozov had headed the Ulyanovsk Region since 2006
Read more
Russia to respond to any US unfriendly steps, Lavrov says
The Russian top diplomat noted that so far, he has not seen any particular decisions and nothing has been declared
Read more
‘Can’t rely on their mood’: Lavrov excoriates Washington’s ‘dead-end’ policy toward Russia
This policy is drawing more and more criticism in the United States, the Russian top diplomat said
Read more
Russia’s MiG-31 fighter intercepts Norwegian spy plane over Barents Sea
The Russian fighter’s crew identified the air target as a Falcon 20
Read more
US may expel Russian diplomats, impose new sanctions — media
Senior officials were expected to meet Wednesday to discuss what steps to take, Bloomberg wrote
Read more
No Russians among females arrested in Dubai for outdoor nude video — consulate
Arab media outlets earlier reported that over a dozen girls had been detained for posing nude outdoors in Dubai Marina upscale neighborhood
Read more
‘Speaks volumes about meddling’: Kremlin slams new US envoy post to halt Nord Stream 2
Read more
China unlikely to open borders to foreign nationals in near future - Russian ambassador
The country has to take very tough measures to eliminate the possibility of imported infections, Andrei Denisov said
Read more
No gloom over Zoom: Kremlin urges Russia’s IT to develop rival to videoconferencing app
Earlier, Kommersant daily reported that Zoom Video Communications had prohibited its distributors from selling its online conference services to government agencies and state-owned firms in Russia and other former Soviet countries
Read more
General Staff commission starts inspection of troops in Russia’s east
The chief of the Russian General staff heard reports by Eastern Military District Commander Colonel General Gennady Zhidko, officials of military authorities and commanders of military units on fulfilling a set of operational and combat training measures and also inspected infrastructural facilities of cantonments and practice ranges
Read more
Putin continues to advocate good relations with US — Kremlin
According to the spokesman, Moscow has never been a proponent of pushing relations with Washington "over the edge"
Read more
Armenian PM hails talks with Putin as very productive
They discussed lots of agreements, including the implementation of inked agreements
Read more
Russia asked Slovakia to return Sputnik V batch due to violation of contract terms
Earlier, spokeswoman of the State Institute for Drug Control, which acts as a pharmaceutical regulator in the republic, announced that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, the first batch of which arrived in Slovakia on March 1, did not meet the characteristics published in The Lancet medical journal
Read more
Putin, Merkel discuss Navalny situation
The Navalny issue was raised in connection with the interest shown by the German chancellor
Read more
Russia ready for any scenario around Open Skies Treaty, says diplomat
As the Defense News weekly claimed on Wednesday, Washington believes that its rejoining of the Open Skies Treaty would send the "wrong message" to Russia
Read more
3,000-year-old city lost in sands discovered in Egypt’s Luxor
The head of the mission noted that excavations started in September 2020 and were meant to discover Tutankhamun’s mortuary temple
Read more
Belgorod nuclear submarine carrier with Poseidon nuke drones to serve in Pacific — source
The sub will be able to perform missions in any location of the World Ocean, according to the top brass
Read more
Crimean Bridge protected from air, land and water — National Guard chief
The waters adjacent to this major transport artery are patrolled by National Guard boats while combat swimmers inspect the bridge supports underwater, TASS was told
Read more
Kremlin says Russia lacks sufficient number of migrants to fulfill its ambitious plans
The Kremlin spokesman noted that the number of migrants in Russia has reduced significantly
Read more
US won't offer NATO ally status to Ukraine due to risk of clash with Russia, says analyst
He said the United States "is not interested in getting deeper involved in the settlement process or participating in the conflict directly in case of its escalation"
Read more
Press review: Ukraine drags NATO into Donbass and Second Suez flop raises canal concerns
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 7
Read more
Zoom seeks to evolve approach to CIS countries
A company spokesperson said that Zoom continues to be committed to serving customers in the Russian market and CIS
Read more
Press review: Putin’s upcoming State of the Nation and Lavrov’s progress in Pakistan
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 8
Read more
No foreign leaders to be invited to Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9 — Kremlin
This is not a jubilee year, the Kremlin spokesman noted
Read more
Large-scale combat readiness checks kick off in Russian troops
Overall, 4,048 exercises of various scope, including 812 force-on-force drills will be held in April at 101 practice ranges and 520 training facilities
Read more
Putin tells Merkel about Kiev’s provocations at contact line in Donbass
The sides underscored the necessity of Kiev’s strict compliance with previously achieved agreements
Read more
Russia hopes to reach agreement on Pakistan Stream soon
Russian companies are also ready to participate in the modernization of the energy sector and the railroad system of Pakistan, according to the top diplomat
Read more