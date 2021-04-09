‘Another Russophobic tantrum’: Diplomat slams Kiev’s punitive move against Russian agency

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Ukraine’s decision to slap sanctions on Russia’s Federal Agency for CIS Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation was brought on by just another Russophobic tantrum and violates Kiev’s international legal obligations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing on Friday.

"A few days ago, during another Russophobic tantrum, it [Ukraine] decided to impose sanctions on a number of organizations, including the Federal Agency for CIS Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation. This agency is prohibited from engaging in any activities in Ukraine, even in activities that it has never been involved in," she elaborated. According to the diplomat, that makes normal work of the agency’s representative office in Ukraine and the Russian Centre for Science and Culture in Kiev impossible.

Zakharova added that Moscow was waiting for a response to an inquiry submitted to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry about whether Kiev is going to fulfill its international legal obligations under the agreement between the Russian government and Ukraine’s Cabinet of February 27, 1998, on the conditions for the operation of information and cultural centers. "We have received no reply yet, but the thing is that Ukraine has its national cultural center in Moscow whose activities are regulated by the above-mentioned agreement. Hence, we are waiting for a reply in order to understand the Ukrainian stance," she said.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky earlier enacted the National Security and Defense Council’s decision on sanctions against Russia’s Federal Agency for CIS Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation and a number of Russian companies.