Lavrov to meet with Serbia’s top diplomat in Moscow on April 16

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic in Moscow on April 16, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing on Friday.

"On April 16, Moscow will host talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the top Serbian diplomat," she said.

Zakharova added that the parties planned to discuss bilateral cooperation and exchange views on some topical global and regional issues.

During his visit to Belgrade in December, Lavrov invited his Serbian counterpart to pay a working visit to Russia. Selakovic assumed office in late October 2020.