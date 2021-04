NUR-SULTAN, April 8. /TASS/. Speaker of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matviyenko is expected to visit Kazakhstan in late April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Preparations are underway for a visit by Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko to Kazakhstan scheduled to take place in late April," he said at a meeting with Kazakhstan's top diplomat Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

Lavrov is paying a working visit to Nur-Sultan.